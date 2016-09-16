exchangewire

IDFA and cookie deprecation fuel growth in independent adtech in APAC
13 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

An OpenX and ExchangeWire report finds, among other trends, that APAC marketers are investing in first-party data and conducting supply-path-optimisation reviews.

Marketplace quality a top concern for APAC marketers: OpenX study
Sep 16, 2016
Gabey Goh

Latest report by ExchangeWire Research shows shift in marketer perceptions on value of programmatic advertising

APAC buyers and sellers divided over programmatic expansion: ExchangeWire Research
Sep 7, 2016
Gabey Goh

Emerging APAC digital buyer market views more programmatic players favourably.

