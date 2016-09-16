Search
IDFA and cookie deprecation fuel growth in independent adtech in APAC
An OpenX and ExchangeWire report finds, among other trends, that APAC marketers are investing in first-party data and conducting supply-path-optimisation reviews.
Sep 16, 2016
Marketplace quality a top concern for APAC marketers: OpenX study
Latest report by ExchangeWire Research shows shift in marketer perceptions on value of programmatic advertising
Sep 7, 2016
APAC buyers and sellers divided over programmatic expansion: ExchangeWire Research
Emerging APAC digital buyer market views more programmatic players favourably.
