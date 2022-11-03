Search
Nov 3, 2022
Brand Health Check: Esprit's crowded road to recovery in Asia's retail market
A new leadership team, a return to profits and an ambitious comeback in seven Asian markets in the pipeline—what will it take for Esprit 2.0 to take a bite out of the highly competitive retail market in Asia?
Mar 7, 2013
Esprit de corpse? To survive, HK-based brand must become a leader not a follower
HONG KONG - Like the foppish young man in 1960s hit single 'Dedicated follower of fashion', Hong Kong-headquartered retailer Esprit will continue to struggle to be taken seriously if it fails to establish its own identity in the competitive fast-fashion space, branding experts warn.
Jul 5, 2011
Esprit extends media partnership with PHD in Hong Kong and China
HONG KONG - Home-grown casual wear brand Esprit has partnered with PHD to handle its media account in Hong Kong and China.
