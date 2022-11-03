esprit

Brand Health Check: Esprit's crowded road to recovery in Asia's retail market
Nov 3, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Brand Health Check: Esprit's crowded road to recovery in Asia's retail market

A new leadership team, a return to profits and an ambitious comeback in seven Asian markets in the pipeline—what will it take for Esprit 2.0 to take a bite out of the highly competitive retail market in Asia?

Esprit de corpse? To survive, HK-based brand must become a leader not a follower
Mar 7, 2013
Benjamin Li

Esprit de corpse? To survive, HK-based brand must become a leader not a follower

HONG KONG - Like the foppish young man in 1960s hit single 'Dedicated follower of fashion', Hong Kong-headquartered retailer Esprit will continue to struggle to be taken seriously if it fails to establish its own identity in the competitive fast-fashion space, branding experts warn.

Esprit extends media partnership with PHD in Hong Kong and China
Jul 5, 2011
Benjamin Li

Esprit extends media partnership with PHD in Hong Kong and China

HONG KONG - Home-grown casual wear brand Esprit has partnered with PHD to handle its media account in Hong Kong and China.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

7 Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

8 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

9 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble