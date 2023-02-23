Search
erp
PROMOTED
Feb 23, 2023
Solving agency challenges with an ERP system
With the ability to support reporting with data, APIs, and business intelligence tools, a great Enterprise Resource Planning solution can help agency teams work smarter, not harder.
Nov 28, 2012
Fleishman-Hillard joins with iSoftStone to boost digital capabilities
BEIJING - Fleishman-Hillard has formed a partnership with China-based IT services provider iSoftStone to create boost its ability to offer analytics-driven digital marketing solutions.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins