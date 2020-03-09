Search
eric ellefsen
Mar 9, 2020
'A woman’s happiness': Confronting a limiting concept in Japan
The Japanese phrase 'onna no shiawase' centres a woman's happiness first and foremost around being a loving homemaker. It's time for brand communicators to move beyond this constricting definition, according to a language expert with TBWA Hakuhodo.
Aug 22, 2019
Listen before you speak: an interpreter's advice to creatives
Profile: TBWA Hakuhodo's Eric Ellefsen facilitates the creative process by working out what's really behind the words that come out of people's mouths.
