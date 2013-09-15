Search
Emma Montgomery takes CEO post at DDB Chicago
She exits as the CEO of Leo Burnett Australia to fill a position that has been open for seven months amid an exodus of DDB’s North American leadership team.
Sep 15, 2013
Images, visual platforms central to experience exchange for young people: Starcom
SPIKES ASIA 2013 - Storytelling has become storymaking, and images and visual platforms have become central to the process of experience exchange between young people, according to Emma Montgomery, global product director at SMG Human Experience Center.
Feb 22, 2011
Starcom hires global product director
SYDNEY - Starcom MediaVest Group has appointed strategy director Emma Montgomery to the newly created role of global product director based out of its Sydney office.
