emma montgomery

Emma Montgomery takes CEO post at DDB Chicago
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

She exits as the CEO of Leo Burnett Australia to fill a position that has been open for seven months amid an exodus of DDB’s North American leadership team.

Images, visual platforms central to experience exchange for young people: Starcom
Sep 15, 2013
Racheal Lee

SPIKES ASIA 2013 - Storytelling has become storymaking, and images and visual platforms have become central to the process of experience exchange between young people, according to Emma Montgomery, global product director at SMG Human Experience Center.

Starcom hires global product director
Feb 22, 2011
Kate Nicholson

SYDNEY - Starcom MediaVest Group has appointed strategy director Emma Montgomery to the newly created role of global product director based out of its Sydney office.

