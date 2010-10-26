Search
ed cheong
1 day ago
Creative Minds: Ed Cheong
In the first of a new series featuring APAC creatives, we get to know the Iris ECD through his answers to 11 questions. Find out, among other things, what he thought he'd be when he grew up, what advice he'd like to give his 10-year-old self, what inspires him, and what makes him angriest/happiest.
Oct 26, 2010
Pizza Hut's indulgence campaign boosts enjoyment of Cheesy 7 pizza
Pizza Hut has partnered with JWT Singapore to create buzz around its indulgent new Cheesy 7 pizza with the introduction of 'The Guru' on social media.
