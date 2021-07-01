Creative Minds: Ed Cheong

Welcome to Creative Minds, a new series where we'll get to know APAC creatives through their answers to 11 questions*. The first three questions are required, but the creative person chooses the rest from a list of nearly 40 that we compiled. If you want to be featured in Creative Minds, contact us and we'll send you the complete list of questions.

Name: Ed Cheong

Origin: Singapore

Places lived/worked: Singapore

CV:

Executive creative director, Iris: 2014 - present

Creative director, DDB: 2011 - 2014

Senior copywriter / creative group head, JWT: 2008 - 2011

Copywriter, TBWA: 2006 - 2008

1. How did you end up being a creative?

Back in school, I majored in marketing and did an internship in a hugely corporate environment. Hated every minute of it. But I love writing and ruffling feathers. So advertising took me in.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

It’s hard to pick a favourite child. But we certainly had lots of fun for the relaunch of Stranger Things for Netflix in Taipei by the time the third season came around. To get non-fans to see it differently, we used sentimental Mandopop favourites to promote the central theme of friendship. Never thought we would get to create an unofficial local soundtrack for the promo of a western hit series. Kudos to the team involved.

3. What's the one piece of work you most wish you'd done?



Again, so many. But the one piece that still turns me green with envy is the 'Beauty inside' campaign by Pereira O’Dell. It was such a beautiful story that broke the fourth wall and allowed audience participation, which wasn’t common at that time. And it’s for Intel and Toshiba. Hardly the most exciting brief at face value. This work has influenced my attitude to say the least.





4. What/who are your key creative influences?

I think the most unexpected and important influence on my career came from a truly horrid experience I had when I was freelancing as a wide-eyed junior writer trying to land my first proper gig. The creative director, who shall not be named, told me that I wasn’t hired to come up with ideas and berated me for trying to. That really motivated me to be a better creative and a decent human being. On a more positive note, my former partner-in-crime Aaron Phua taught me lots too when I was still finding my voice as a writer back in TBWA.

5. What career did you think you'd have when you were a kid?

I thought I was going to be a prosecutor. At least that was what my mom used to suggest after our endless epic arguments over the most trivial stuff. Fun fact, I once made a teacher apologise to me in class. She did not think I should be a lawyer.

6. Tell us about the worst job you ever had.

Telemarketing has got to be the pits. And bear in mind that I have even worked as a car park attendant. Calling people on their landlines (when it still used to be a thing) to sell them expensive stuff they don’t need kills your soul and induces migraine. If you are into feeling like a pariah, that’s your calling (no pun intended).

7. What advice would you give to 10-year-old you, if you could?



Do dumber stuff. The day will come when the most adrenaline you will feel is forgetting to put on your mask in public.

8. Tell us about your tattoo(s).

The one on my left forearm is of the iconic Angel of the Water sculpture in Central Park, New York. I had it done after my dad passed away, and the first session took almost seven hours to complete. In my line of work, it’s cathartic to be the canvas for a change and allow time for craft to happen. Shout out to the amazing Khai (tattoo artist) for it. One of the many reasons I chose the design was the fact that this timeless statue was the earliest commissioned public artwork in NYC by a female artist and who was openly gay too, back in the 1800s.

9. Tell us about an artist (any medium) that we've never probably heard of.

I absolutely adore the work by Chen Jie, a Chinese tattoo artist based in Beijing. Instead of mimicking other styles, she brought traditional Chinese ink brush aesthetics seen in watercolour paintings onto the tattoo scene. It’s truly one of the most beautiful masterpieces, more exclusive than NFTs. It would be an honour to get her artistry on your skin.

10. What makes you really angry?

Animal cruelty. I fantasise about a version of The Hunger Games where the tributes are all these sickos. Well, you get the idea.

11. What makes you really happy?

The Dodo channel on IG. It restores faith in humanity.



* Why 11 questions? Because any old profile can ask 10 questions. But this one (gratuitous Spinal Tap reference) goes to 11.