A call to action at Davos: Time to put neurodiversity on the global agenda
20 hours ago
Nathan Friedman

Approximately 20% of people have learning and thinking differences such as ADHD and dyslexia, yet wider acceptance and education of neurodiversity seems far and few between.

Circles and squares as metaphors for dyslexia
Nov 21, 2022
Staff Reporters

Circles and squares as metaphors for dyslexia

A DDB campaign for Made by Dyslexia uses shapes to illustrate the importance of supporting dyslexic thinking in schools.

