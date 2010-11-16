discovery communications

Discovery+ exceeds expectations in India
9 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

Megha Tata, managing director of Discovery Communications India says the big ad spends continue to come through linear.

BBC Worldwide sells Animal Planet stake to Discovery for US$156m
Nov 16, 2010
Magz Osborne

LONDON - BBC Worldwide is selling its 50 per cent interest in Animal Planet and Liv to Discovery Communications for US$156 million. BBC Worldwide says it is exiting the joint venture to concentrate on the expansion of its wholly-owned channel brands.

