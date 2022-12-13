Search
diet
Dec 13, 2022
Post-Liver King scandal, brands don’t know which fitness creators to trust
After claiming a natural physique to millions of social media followers, Brian Johnson, AKA Liver King, admitted to using steroids — illustrating the numerous brand safety landmines in the fitness creator category
May 18, 2021
Thundercat remixes classic Diet Coke jingle 'just because'
Aiming to capture the 'unapologetic' spirit of its fans, the song launches the brand's new campaign by Droga5 London.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins