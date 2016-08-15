Search
dheeraj raina
2 days ago
40 Under 40 2021: Dheeraj Raina, Dentsu
Over his 16-year career, Raina has transformed fortunes and driven growth for several agencies, all while leading with empathy and a passion for doing good.
Aug 15, 2016
Mindshare Malaysia shuffles leadership team as Varun Channa steps down
Mindshare veteran Cindy Chia takes lead role as Varun Channa steps down after 18 months.
Jun 20, 2016
Adaptive rollout pays dividends for Mindshare Malaysia
What underlies the media agency's recent wins, including digital remits for Nippon Paint and DiGi?
