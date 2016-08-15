dheeraj raina

40 Under 40 2021: Dheeraj Raina, Dentsu
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Dheeraj Raina, Dentsu

Over his 16-year career, Raina has transformed fortunes and driven growth for several agencies, all while leading with empathy and a passion for doing good.

Mindshare Malaysia shuffles leadership team as Varun Channa steps down
Aug 15, 2016
Staff Reporters

Mindshare Malaysia shuffles leadership team as Varun Channa steps down

Mindshare veteran Cindy Chia takes lead role as Varun Channa steps down after 18 months.

Adaptive rollout pays dividends for Mindshare Malaysia
Jun 20, 2016
Gabey Goh

Adaptive rollout pays dividends for Mindshare Malaysia

What underlies the media agency's recent wins, including digital remits for Nippon Paint and DiGi?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

1 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

2 Meet the new 40 Under 40

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

3 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

4 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

5 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

6 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

7 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

8 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Dole Ventures and Fireside Ventures on the next normal for CPG companies

9 Dole Ventures and Fireside Ventures on the next normal for CPG companies

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

10 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group