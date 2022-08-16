Search
demandside platform
Aug 16, 2022
Why SSPs are more valuable than ever
One of the largest independent supply-side platforms argues that as DSPs promote direct path solutions, publishers have an even greater need to rely on sell-side expertise and tools.
Nov 17, 2015
DataXu executes aggressive expansion in Asia
SINGAPORE - DataXu has launched new offices in Singapore, Sydney and Bangalore as part of an aggressive expansion plan to meet rising demand for programmatic in the region.
