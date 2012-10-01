david brown

Paralympics body shows race from perspective of world's fastest blind sprinter
2 days ago
Brittaney Kiefer

Paralympics body shows race from perspective of world's fastest blind sprinter

The ad by Adam & Eve/DDB shows the event from the perspective of David Brown, the world’s fastest fully blind sprinter, who runs 100 metres in less than 11 seconds.

David Brown joins R/GA Singapore
Oct 1, 2012
Racheal Lee

David Brown joins R/GA Singapore

SINGAPROE - David Brown (pictured) has left his position as Asia-Pacific digital director at Iris Worldwide to join R/GA Singapore as regional executive creative director.

Creative Q&A: Iris' David Brown
Jan 21, 2011
Staff Reporters

Creative Q&A: Iris' David Brown

David Brown, regional director of digital for Asia-Pacific at Iris, on his first and worst job ever.

Former XM ECD David Brown joins Iris Singapore as head of digital
Oct 12, 2010
Jane Leung

Former XM ECD David Brown joins Iris Singapore as head of digital

SINGAPORE – XM Asia ECD David Brown (pictured) has resurfaced at Iris as head of digital, reporting to managing director Craig Mapleston.

XM-Asia and Lien Foundation launches digital drive for social awareness
Jul 21, 2010
Kenny Lim

XM-Asia and Lien Foundation launches digital drive for social awareness

SINGAPORE - XM-Asia and Singapore philanthropic house Lien Foundation have launched a website aimed at demystifying the taboos surrounding the topic of death and educate people via the world’s first-ever global Quality of Death (QOD) index.

Brian Dargan joins XM Singapore as head of digital strategy; ECD David Brown departs
May 24, 2010
Jane Leung

Brian Dargan joins XM Singapore as head of digital strategy; ECD David Brown departs

SINGAPORE - XM Asia Pacific, the digital arm under JWT, in Singapore has hired Brian Dargan (pictured) as head of digital strategy to replace Oliver Eriksson, while executive creative director and Cannes Lions 2010 jury member David Brown departs.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia