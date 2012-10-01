david brown
Paralympics body shows race from perspective of world's fastest blind sprinter
The ad by Adam & Eve/DDB shows the event from the perspective of David Brown, the world’s fastest fully blind sprinter, who runs 100 metres in less than 11 seconds.
David Brown joins R/GA Singapore
SINGAPROE - David Brown (pictured) has left his position as Asia-Pacific digital director at Iris Worldwide to join R/GA Singapore as regional executive creative director.
Creative Q&A: Iris' David Brown
David Brown, regional director of digital for Asia-Pacific at Iris, on his first and worst job ever.
Former XM ECD David Brown joins Iris Singapore as head of digital
SINGAPORE – XM Asia ECD David Brown (pictured) has resurfaced at Iris as head of digital, reporting to managing director Craig Mapleston.
XM-Asia and Lien Foundation launches digital drive for social awareness
SINGAPORE - XM-Asia and Singapore philanthropic house Lien Foundation have launched a website aimed at demystifying the taboos surrounding the topic of death and educate people via the world’s first-ever global Quality of Death (QOD) index.
Brian Dargan joins XM Singapore as head of digital strategy; ECD David Brown departs
SINGAPORE - XM Asia Pacific, the digital arm under JWT, in Singapore has hired Brian Dargan (pictured) as head of digital strategy to replace Oliver Eriksson, while executive creative director and Cannes Lions 2010 jury member David Brown departs.
