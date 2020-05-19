Search
May 19, 2020
Knowing your consumer beyond the pixel: How Xaxis is bridging online & offline data to deliver outcomes
In today’s omnichannel world, marketers can’t afford such disunity in their understanding of the consumer. In comes Beyond, a solution to bridge the gap between siloed consumer data to help advertisers more effectively drive business outcomes.
Aug 15, 2017
One click away: Alibaba's data marketing suite
Alibaba redefines itself with the launch of Uni Marketing suite of tools, which will accelerate the speed at which marketers navigate the distance between activating campaigns and evaluating results.
Mar 1, 2017
App engagement looms large for APAC marketers
A study by Econsultancy and Adobe shows that marketers in APAC are banking on app engagement, with personalisation as their strategy for the year ahead.
