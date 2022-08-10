Search
dac
Aug 10, 2022
Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering
H+ aims to grow digital revenue outside of Japan, satisfy client needs and further integrate Hakuhodo DY's overseas holdings.
Jun 18, 2012
Innity, DAC join forces to compete in real-time bidding
SINGAPORE – Digital media network Innity has formed an alliance with D.A Consortium (DAC) to compete in the real-time bidding (RTB) arena across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.
