Marketers need to move up from CX to HX
The future is brighter for brands that prioritise serving humans over targeting customers.
It's time brands stop paying lip service to customer experience
The pandemic has opened new customer experience opportunities that should not be ignored by only adding a few generic digital tools, says Wunderman Thompson's APAC strategy chief.
CX leaders thrice as likely to exceed business goals: Adobe/Econsultancy report
From being a fringe benefit to marketers a decade ago, customer experience has become a mission-critical asset, according to Adobe and Econsultancy's Experience Index 2020 Digital Trends report.
Marketers still slow to improve CX
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Despite all the talk about experience being a priority, most brands are still aren’t moving fast enough, according to Adobe’s latest study.
MullenLowe launches 'leaner' data-led experience offering
New unit within MullenLowe Profero Japan will work to deliver "quick, tangible wins" for clients in Japan and elsewhere in the region.
60% in China say brands rarely live up to promises
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Consumers in China care more about how brands behave than the global average, and also feel more disappointed, according to research from Jack Morton.
