Why has British American Tobacco removed a black artist from its Glo campaign?
Jun 29, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Agency Geometry Ogilvy Japan says the British American Tobacco video featuring a black calligraphy artist is "currently in further testing to ensure it is portrayed in the best way to resonate with its intended audiences".

Cutters Studios hires former Havas ECD
Dec 19, 2018
David Blecken

David Morgan is part of the production company's plan to offer higher level services in Japan.

An upstart aims to shake up Japan's production scene
Oct 29, 2018
David Blecken

A new company, Connection, is built on the premise of recognising individual artistry while improving efficiency.

What “going tapeless” means for Japanese advertising
Sep 21, 2018
David Blecken

And why did it take so long?

