Jun 29, 2020
Why has British American Tobacco removed a black artist from its Glo campaign?
Agency Geometry Ogilvy Japan says the British American Tobacco video featuring a black calligraphy artist is "currently in further testing to ensure it is portrayed in the best way to resonate with its intended audiences".
Dec 19, 2018
Cutters Studios hires former Havas ECD
David Morgan is part of the production company's plan to offer higher level services in Japan.
Oct 29, 2018
An upstart aims to shake up Japan's production scene
A new company, Connection, is built on the premise of recognising individual artistry while improving efficiency.
Sep 21, 2018
What “going tapeless” means for Japanese advertising
And why did it take so long?
