customer experience
Marketers need to move up from CX to HX
The future is brighter for brands that prioritise serving humans over targeting customers.
It's time brands stop paying lip service to customer experience
The pandemic has opened new customer experience opportunities that should not be ignored by only adding a few generic digital tools, says Wunderman Thompson's APAC strategy chief.
CX leaders thrice as likely to exceed business goals: Adobe/Econsultancy report
From being a fringe benefit to marketers a decade ago, customer experience has become a mission-critical asset, according to Adobe and Econsultancy's Experience Index 2020 Digital Trends report.
The power of friction for brands in a frictionless world
Seamless brand experiences risk being forgettable; sometimes it pays to throw in a few well-placed obstacles.
Singapore brands leading way in SEA on customer experience
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Zendesk’s latest trends report highlights factors that affect consumer behaviour when engaging with brands.
Once written off as 'boring', Zendesk now has 19,000 Asian customers
Mikkel Svane, CEO of the "unicorn" customer-service platform, explains how the coolest startups are doing things differently and why no Gen Z customer will ever want to speak to a human.
