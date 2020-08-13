customer experience

Marketers need to move up from CX to HX
15 hours ago
John Harris

The future is brighter for brands that prioritise serving humans over targeting customers.

It's time brands stop paying lip service to customer experience
Aug 13, 2020
Justin Peyton

The pandemic has opened new customer experience opportunities that should not be ignored by only adding a few generic digital tools, says Wunderman Thompson's APAC strategy chief.

CX leaders thrice as likely to exceed business goals: Adobe/Econsultancy report
Feb 7, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

From being a fringe benefit to marketers a decade ago, customer experience has become a mission-critical asset, according to Adobe and Econsultancy's Experience Index 2020 Digital Trends report.

The power of friction for brands in a frictionless world
Aug 29, 2019
Matt Holt

Seamless brand experiences risk being forgettable; sometimes it pays to throw in a few well-placed obstacles.

Singapore brands leading way in SEA on customer experience
Feb 27, 2019
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Zendesk’s latest trends report highlights factors that affect consumer behaviour when engaging with brands.

Once written off as 'boring', Zendesk now has 19,000 Asian customers
Aug 17, 2018
Olivia Parker

Mikkel Svane, CEO of the "unicorn" customer-service platform, explains how the coolest startups are doing things differently and why no Gen Z customer will ever want to speak to a human.

