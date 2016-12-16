crises

Even now, fewer than half of companies are well-prepared to handle crises: Edelman study
1 day ago
Aleda Stam

Even now, fewer than half of companies are well-prepared to handle crises: Edelman study

The research examines how executives are grappling with new risks facing their companies and how unprepared they feel to handle them.

Year in review: Brand stumbles and PR crises
Dec 16, 2016
Staff Reporters

Year in review: Brand stumbles and PR crises

We continue our year-end features with the year's biggest PR controversies. Culling this list to a succinct five was very difficult, as always.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

2 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

3 Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

4 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific

5 Top 10: Asia's favourite shoe and sportswear brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

7 WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

Eugene Cheong joins DDB Asia to be creative chief

8 Eugene Cheong joins DDB Asia to be creative chief

YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

9 YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong