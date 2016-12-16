Search
crises
1 day ago
Even now, fewer than half of companies are well-prepared to handle crises: Edelman study
The research examines how executives are grappling with new risks facing their companies and how unprepared they feel to handle them.
Dec 16, 2016
Year in review: Brand stumbles and PR crises
We continue our year-end features with the year's biggest PR controversies. Culling this list to a succinct five was very difficult, as always.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins