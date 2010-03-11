Search
coty
2 days ago
Coty Group global brands chief Stefano Curti on plans to triple its China business
Coty Group has modified its development strategy and re-positioned its brands with the aim of expanding its business in China to generate 10 percent of global sales.
Mar 11, 2010
Coty calls global digital review
GLOBAL - Coty, the cosmetics company, is looking for an agency to handle its global digital advertising account.
Nov 11, 2009
Coty reappoints JWT to Rimmel London business
GLOBAL - International cosmetics company Coty has reappointed JWT to its Rimmel London account, beating off competition from Fallon London and New York-based Laird & Partners.
Oct 14, 2009
Coty to launch global review of $285 million media business
GLOBAL - Coty, the world's largest fragrance company, is preparing to launch a global review of its estimated US$285 million media planning and buying business.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins