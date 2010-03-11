coty

Coty Group global brands chief Stefano Curti on plans to triple its China business
2 days ago
Amy Fabris-Shi

Coty Group has modified its development strategy and re-positioned its brands with the aim of expanding its business in China to generate 10 percent of global sales.

Coty calls global digital review
Mar 11, 2010
Matt Williams

GLOBAL - Coty, the cosmetics company, is looking for an agency to handle its global digital advertising account.

Coty reappoints JWT to Rimmel London business
Nov 11, 2009
Asiya Bakht

GLOBAL - International cosmetics company Coty has reappointed JWT to its Rimmel London account, beating off competition from Fallon London and New York-based Laird & Partners.

Coty to launch global review of $285 million media business
Oct 14, 2009
Arif Durrani

GLOBAL - Coty, the world's largest fragrance company, is preparing to launch a global review of its estimated US$285 million media planning and buying business.

