cop27

Why COP27 leaves us numb
17 hours ago
Ben Miles

Climate consultancy Energetics and RGA on why legacy brands need to buck up to power the transformation to a 1.5°C world.

More than 400 scientists call on Hill+Knowlton to drop fossil-fuel clients
Nov 9, 2022
Ewan Larkin

Environmental activist group Clean Creatives and the Union of Concerned Scientists released the letter to the WPP firm this week, ahead of COP27.

How Greenpeace needs to modernise its activism to make itself relevant to new audiences
Oct 22, 2022
Malcolm Poynton

On the eve of COP27, are the global eco campaigners in danger of losing their activist edge?

Coca-Cola sponsors COP27: Buying its way into ESG or a chance for real change?
Oct 7, 2022
Nikita Mishra

SOUNDING BOARD: By cashing in on Coca-Cola's cheque, is COP27 inviting conversation and giving an opportunity for reflection or is the climate change summit becoming a part of the greenwashing problem?

Coca-Cola defends COP27 sponsorship despite 'greenwashing' criticism
Oct 5, 2022
Imogen Watson

Climate activists have questioned the legitimacy of the climate conference after Coca-Cola, one of the world's worst plastic polluters, became a sponsor.

