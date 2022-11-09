cop27
Why COP27 leaves us numb
Climate consultancy Energetics and RGA on why legacy brands need to buck up to power the transformation to a 1.5°C world.
More than 400 scientists call on Hill+Knowlton to drop fossil-fuel clients
Environmental activist group Clean Creatives and the Union of Concerned Scientists released the letter to the WPP firm this week, ahead of COP27.
How Greenpeace needs to modernise its activism to make itself relevant to new audiences
On the eve of COP27, are the global eco campaigners in danger of losing their activist edge?
Coca-Cola sponsors COP27: Buying its way into ESG or a chance for real change?
SOUNDING BOARD: By cashing in on Coca-Cola's cheque, is COP27 inviting conversation and giving an opportunity for reflection or is the climate change summit becoming a part of the greenwashing problem?
Coca-Cola defends COP27 sponsorship despite 'greenwashing' criticism
Climate activists have questioned the legitimacy of the climate conference after Coca-Cola, one of the world's worst plastic polluters, became a sponsor.
