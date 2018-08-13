contextual targeting

How to un-break performance marketing
Aug 13, 2018
Vivek Misra

It is time we look for more effective ways to reach desired audiences, rather than the audience-centric buying taking place today.

The magic mantra of contextual targeting needs an update
Nov 6, 2014
Anjali Puri

Marketers already consider the medium, message and moment when executing contextual targeting. Anjali Puri of TNS argues that a fourth 'M' also merits consideration.

