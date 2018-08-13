Search
1 day ago
While cookies are getting burnt, contextual solutions and others are baking
At an invite-only roundtable hosted by Campaign in partnership with Integral Ad Science, APAC’s top marketing leaders discussed the growth of contextual adverts, the downsides of fragmentation, and debated which metrics will ultimately prove the best measures of success.
Aug 13, 2018
How to un-break performance marketing
It is time we look for more effective ways to reach desired audiences, rather than the audience-centric buying taking place today.
Nov 6, 2014
The magic mantra of contextual targeting needs an update
Marketers already consider the medium, message and moment when executing contextual targeting. Anjali Puri of TNS argues that a fourth 'M' also merits consideration.
