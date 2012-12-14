consumer marketing

From artificial to artistic: Unleashing emotionally intelligent AI
2 days ago
Ankur Garg

As audiences hunger for more relatable and personalised content, the emergence of AI might just be the surprising twist to help bridge the gap between advertising and forging emotional connections with consumers. FCB Kinnect's Ankur Garg explores.

MSL Hong Kong expands through new initiatives and leadership appointments
Dec 14, 2012
Staff Reporters

HONG KONG- MSLGroup has announced a series of expansion initiatives in the Hong Kong market including new senior leadership appointments, aiming to enhance engagement with key regional and global clients.

