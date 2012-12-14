Search
consumer marketing
2 days ago
From artificial to artistic: Unleashing emotionally intelligent AI
As audiences hunger for more relatable and personalised content, the emergence of AI might just be the surprising twist to help bridge the gap between advertising and forging emotional connections with consumers. FCB Kinnect's Ankur Garg explores.
Dec 14, 2012
MSL Hong Kong expands through new initiatives and leadership appointments
HONG KONG- MSLGroup has announced a series of expansion initiatives in the Hong Kong market including new senior leadership appointments, aiming to enhance engagement with key regional and global clients.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins