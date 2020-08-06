Search
Aug 6, 2020
When local meets digital: The new power of small communities in China
Brands that seek to make a connection with consumers via community activity, entertainment and meaningful engagement are those that are best adapting to a new, inclusive digital landscape.
May 13, 2011
Migrating from paid to made media : XM-Asia
GLOBAL - XM-Asia makes the case for moving forward and upping our game in digital, including why more time and money should be spent on developing owned and earned media and a framework for how this can successfully be brought to life.
