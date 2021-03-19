collab asia

Brands have been ignoring the real potential of NFTs
2 days ago
Jonathan Shih

The biggest criticism of NFTs is that they come with no IP rights. But that doesn't have to be the case. Collab Asia's director of regional marketing and operations discusses the opportunities of an NFT market that includes digital rights management combined with value co-creation.

Campaign Crash Course: Creating compelling videos for Gen Z
Mar 19, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Creating compelling videos for Gen Z

Learn how to make compelling videos for a demographic that requires strong content and relatability.

