2 days ago
Brands have been ignoring the real potential of NFTs
The biggest criticism of NFTs is that they come with no IP rights. But that doesn't have to be the case. Collab Asia's director of regional marketing and operations discusses the opportunities of an NFT market that includes digital rights management combined with value co-creation.
Mar 19, 2021
Campaign Crash Course: Creating compelling videos for Gen Z
Learn how to make compelling videos for a demographic that requires strong content and relatability.
