clean energy
4 days ago
Should APAC enforce a tobacco-style ban on fossil fuel ads?
SOUNDING BOARD: We ask industry experts if France’s ad ban on fossil fuels will have a butterfly effect on the APAC region to take similar steps.
Jan 21, 2013
Mode2 launches clean-technology communications service
HONG KONG - Independent strategic communications agency Mode2 is launching a specialised service focusing on growing demand in Asia for PR functions surrounding clean technology and the clean energy sector.
