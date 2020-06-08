circus social

APAC-produced content wins viewers during pandemic: Circus Social
Jun 8, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Locally produced content and services are gaining popularity, according to a new report.

Nom nom nom: Snack brands win bigger bite from APAC consumers during COVID-19
Apr 22, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Japan is snacking on dairy-based So, Australia continues to favour Oreos and Tim Tams, and Indonesia is talking about homemade 'virus-shaped pastries' and Dalgona coffee.

Brands must desist from freezing advertising plans: Kantar
Mar 26, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Consumers want them to focus more on their employees' wellness and not exploit the pandemic for business gain

As COVID-19 globalises, online chatter morphs to follow local concerns
Feb 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Across social media and video, country-specific incidents drive traffic and conversations.

5 tips for tracking event engagement
Aug 28, 2018
Prerna Pant

Tracking event engagement means staying on top of what the attendees and clients are talking about.

20/Twenty aims to be a 'Bloomberg terminal' for marketers
Aug 10, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

SINGAPORE - Estimating that the social listening sector is worth $2.5 billion, Singapore-based software company Circus Social has launched its social intelligence platform, 20/Twenty.

