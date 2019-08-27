chief digital officer
The extinction of the chief digital officer
The chief digital officer for a major brand argues that his position ought to be eliminated.
Tony Chen resigns from GroupM
SHANGHAI - Less than four months after his promotion at GroupM China/Taiwan, Tony Chen (陈建豪) (pictured), has resigned from his position as chief digital officer to spend time with his new family and to pursue a new direction in his career.
Leo Burnett, Arc Worldwide Manila hires chief digital officer
MANILA - Leo Burnett and Arc Worldwide Manila has announced the appointment of Paul John Peña as chief digital officer.
Ogilvy & Mather China appoints chief digital officer
BEIJING - Ogilvy & Mather China has announced the appointment of Peony Wu, managing director of Neo@Ogilvy Greater China, to the newly created position of chief digital officer.
