chief digital officer

The extinction of the chief digital officer
Aug 27, 2019
Jaime Suarez

The extinction of the chief digital officer

The chief digital officer for a major brand argues that his position ought to be eliminated.

Tony Chen resigns from GroupM
Sep 1, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Tony Chen resigns from GroupM

SHANGHAI - Less than four months after his promotion at GroupM China/Taiwan, Tony Chen (陈建豪) (pictured), has resigned from his position as chief digital officer to spend time with his new family and to pursue a new direction in his career.

Leo Burnett, Arc Worldwide Manila hires chief digital officer
Mar 23, 2011
Staff Reporters

Leo Burnett, Arc Worldwide Manila hires chief digital officer

MANILA - Leo Burnett and Arc Worldwide Manila has announced the appointment of Paul John Peña as chief digital officer.

Ogilvy & Mather China appoints chief digital officer
Feb 22, 2011
Jin Bo

Ogilvy & Mather China appoints chief digital officer

BEIJING - Ogilvy & Mather China has announced the appointment of Peony Wu, managing director of Neo@Ogilvy Greater China, to the newly created position of chief digital officer.

