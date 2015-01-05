celebrity endorsements

Credibility is key whether working on films or with brands: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana
14 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

Touted amongst one of the top 15 brand ambassadors in India, Bollywood A-lister Ayushmann Khurrana has paved an unconventional path for himself both inside and outside of cinema. He sits down with Campaign to discuss acting, activism and all things authenticity.

New rules for China’s brand ambassadors
Jan 5, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

As China moves to outlaw ridiculous celebrity endorsement claims, brands will need to learn new marketing tactics.

