celebrity endorsements

14 hours ago
Credibility is key whether working on films or with brands: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana
Touted amongst one of the top 15 brand ambassadors in India, Bollywood A-lister Ayushmann Khurrana has paved an unconventional path for himself both inside and outside of cinema. He sits down with Campaign to discuss acting, activism and all things authenticity.
Jan 5, 2015
New rules for China’s brand ambassadors
As China moves to outlaw ridiculous celebrity endorsement claims, brands will need to learn new marketing tactics.
