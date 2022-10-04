brands in motion

Brands must get more practical in facing societal problems: study
Oct 4, 2022
Ewan Larkin

Brands must get more practical in facing societal problems: study

WE’s latest Brands in Motion research reveals that consumers are still skeptical about companies' purpose commitments, and they want action on issues such as the cost of living.

Consumers demanding accountable innovation: WE Communications
Sep 13, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Consumers demanding accountable innovation: WE Communications

Agency’s latest Brands in Motion study highlights the tension today’s consumers are finding between convenience and transparency.

