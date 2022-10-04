brands in motion
Brands must get more practical in facing societal problems: study
WE’s latest Brands in Motion research reveals that consumers are still skeptical about companies' purpose commitments, and they want action on issues such as the cost of living.
10 ways to push consumer brands forward
What does the modern consumer look for in a brand - what puts them off, and what keeps them coming back for more? WE Communications' global Brands in Motion study set to find out and here are the key findings
What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond
What are the top trends, challenges and opportunities for the health-and-wellness sector? Insight from a significant global consumer study and tips from those brands leading the way...
Higher expectations see consumers wanting less promise and more proof
The Brands in Motion report—spanning across eight markets, 90 brands and some 27,000 consumers and B2B decision-makers—served as the backbone for 2018’s breakfast briefing event.
Consumers demanding accountable innovation: WE Communications
Agency’s latest Brands in Motion study highlights the tension today’s consumers are finding between convenience and transparency.
How industry leaders in Hong Kong are finding stability
21 September event seeks to shed light on rational vs. emotional audience attitudes, the era of brand responsibility, and the 'new consumer'.
