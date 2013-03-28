bowel cancer

Toilet roll dance seeks to inspire bowel cancer action
2 days ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

Your next poo could save your life, NHS England says.

Cancer foundation uses Facebook to find out what 'sh*ts' people
Mar 28, 2013
Sophie Chen

ADELAIDE - The Jodi Lee Foundation, a bowel-cancer-awareness organisation, worked with creative agency Jamshop, part of STW, to launch a website called whatsh-tsyou.com, inviting people to share the funny things that irritate them.

