bowel cancer
2 days ago
Toilet roll dance seeks to inspire bowel cancer action
Your next poo could save your life, NHS England says.
Mar 28, 2013
Cancer foundation uses Facebook to find out what 'sh*ts' people
ADELAIDE - The Jodi Lee Foundation, a bowel-cancer-awareness organisation, worked with creative agency Jamshop, part of STW, to launch a website called whatsh-tsyou.com, inviting people to share the funny things that irritate them.
