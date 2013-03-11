Search
1 day ago
Despite increased use, the pandemic didn’t boost Instagram engagement
More people at home did not equal greater engagement on the social media platform, according to the most recent Instagram Engagement Report from Mention and Hubspot.
Mar 11, 2013
Adidas holds human pinball event for running shoe Energy Boost
On 2 and 3 March, adidas introduced its latest Energy Boost shoe to China through a human pinball game, inaugurated by brand ambassadors Li Dongxue and Liu Xudan. The event aimed to demonstrate the core strengths of the product—innovation, fun and urban style—as well as performance benefits that have been contradictory in the past: soft cushioning and responsiveness.
