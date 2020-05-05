Search
May 5, 2020
Sink or swim: Can heritage print publishers keep afloat?
SOUNDING BOARD: We ask experts whether the era of the glossy mag is over, and what this means for marketing, media and the fate of luxury brands.
Apr 30, 2020
Major Malaysian publishing house Blu Inc shuts, 200 staff laid off
Blu Inc was responsible for titles such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and Cleo.
Jun 3, 2011
Malaysian publisher Blu Inc responds to Twitter furor
KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian publisher, Blu Inc Media, who requested the 100 Twitter-apologies from social activist Fahmi Fadzil, has contacted Campaign Asia-Pacific to share their side of the story.
