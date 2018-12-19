Search
Michael Lee: 'The idea of a big, TV-driven brand campaign is getting harder and harder to deliver'
VCCP Partnership’s chief strategy officer discusses what lies ahead for planners as the media landscape continues to fragment.
Dec 19, 2018
In China, 'information cocoons' eclipse 'the big idea'
Taking a life of its own, Chinese-style marketing has followed neither existing textbooks nor tenets of ad gurus like David Ogilvy and George Lois.
