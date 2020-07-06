bbdo india
WhatsApp shows how it's connecting relations during the pandemic
BBDO India chairman Josy Paul said conceptualising a campaign for WhatsApp's 2 billion users was like "branding oxygen".
Lions Live 2020: Josy Paul on making clients buy ideas
The chief creative officer and chairman of BBDO India spoke about learnings from his career
Is brand purpose 'responsible' or 'opportunistic'?
Future Brands CEO Santosh Desai takes on BBDO's Josy Paul and the 'Share the Load' campaign in a candid debate held by The Advertising Club in Mumbai.
BBDO reacts to accusation about latest #ShareTheLoad work
Chairman and CCO Josy Paul denies the claims of a current Swiggy employee who said on social media that the latest ad is similar to work he submitted during a job interview with a digital agency last year.
'You can't guarantee a win', but brain damage is a near certainty
OPINION: Is an association with boxing in Nike's best interest?
10 of the best APAC mental health campaigns (and 1 dud)
In support of World Mental Health Day, we bring you 10 of our favourite campaigns that have helped raise awareness of issues from depression to anxiety—and one lesson in what not to do.
