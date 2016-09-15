awareness

Are consumers tired of ‘awareness’ messaging on Earth Day?
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

Consumers are plenty aware of the severe repercussions of climate change; yet brands continue to go down the ‘awareness’ route to compensate for tangible action.

Watch these Singaporeans squirm when asked to say 'breast'
Sep 15, 2016
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

A 'social experiment' video by the Singapore Breast Cancer Foundation and DDB Group Singapore aims to break the stigma around talking about the disease.

Grey creates Facebook app for Alzheimer’s awareness
Jan 27, 2012
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - Grey Singapore has launched a Facebook application that allows netizens a first-hand experience of the effects of Alzheimer’s Disease.

ADT launches home security awareness campaign
Mar 28, 2011
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - ADT Security has launched its first online security awareness campaign, featuring an interactive micro site (www.adtmoments.sg) named ‘ADT Moments’.

