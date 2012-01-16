aware

The great sacrifice: Why are women made to choose between family and career in ads?
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

Women can certainly have it all, but not without a hefty dose of guilt, fear and self-loathing.

AWARE teams with Lowe to ‘Stop the cycle’ of domestic violence
Jan 16, 2012
Staff Reporters

AWARE teams with Lowe to ‘Stop the cycle’ of domestic violence

SINGAPORE - The Association of Women for Action & Research (AWARE) appointed Lowe Singapore to help create a campaign in support of the cause of battling domestic violence against women.

