'Good PR is knowing what to share and what not to'—has Harry damaged his reputation beyond repair?
Jan 7, 2023
John Harrington

From fights with his brother to drug use and his frank views on killing people in the army; revelations in Prince Harry's autobiography Spare have shocked and, predictably, caused a media storm.

A life in advertising: David Holmes publishes autobiography
Feb 28, 2017
Faaez Samadi

New book contains illustrations of the creative veteran’s decades-long career, from the UK to Singapore, where he was responsible for some of the country’s earliest iconic branding.

