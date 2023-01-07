Search
autobiography
Jan 7, 2023
'Good PR is knowing what to share and what not to'—has Harry damaged his reputation beyond repair?
From fights with his brother to drug use and his frank views on killing people in the army; revelations in Prince Harry's autobiography Spare have shocked and, predictably, caused a media storm.
Feb 28, 2017
A life in advertising: David Holmes publishes autobiography
New book contains illustrations of the creative veteran’s decades-long career, from the UK to Singapore, where he was responsible for some of the country’s earliest iconic branding.
