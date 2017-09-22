audio advertising

Anything that is trending in the world at large reflects our searches: Arjun Kolady, Spotify India
9 hours ago
Noel D'Souza

Anything that is trending in the world at large reflects our searches: Arjun Kolady, Spotify India

The head of sales at Spotify India discusses FMCG advertising trends, audience target areas and more.

Podcasts: A sound investment for advertisers?
Sep 22, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Podcasts: A sound investment for advertisers?

Asia's podcast market is still relatively immature—but may hold major advertising potential for brands that can navigate the hurdles.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account from Wavemaker

2 Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

3 Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

4 Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

5 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans

7 The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans

Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension

8 Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension

Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

9 Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

10 Top 10: Asia's favourite mobile phones