aseem puri
2 days ago
How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia
Unilever International, a billion-euro entity, is the consumer goods giant's in-house 'challenger business' and helps identify new growth opportunities for brands in new markets.
Nov 23, 2015
Unilever at MIS: Brands must accept failure if they seek to innovate
SINGAPORE – Brands need to make room for failure if they want to spur innovation and embrace an entrepreneurial approach to solving problems.
