arnold worldwide
Brown-Forman awards global creative account to EnergyBBDO
Arnold Worldwide says farewell to the Jack Daniel's business following decades of service.
The Gate Shanghai drives off with Volvo S60 account
SHANGHAI - The Gate Shanghai has secured the creative business for the Volvo S60 model in China after a competitive pitch against two other 4A agencies in July, including Arnold, the incumbent global lead creative agency for Volvo.
UPDATE: Volvo expands relationship with Havas by awarding creative AOR to Arnold Worldwide in China and UK
AMSTERDAM - Volvo awards its marketing business in China and the UK to global communications agency Arnold Worldwide, subsequently expanding its relationship with holding company Havas.
Boston-based Arnold Worldwide reopens for business in Shanghai
SHANGHAI - Arnold Worldwide has reopened its Shanghai office after a decade, as part of its new micro-network growth strategy in Asia.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins