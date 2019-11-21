arnold worldwide

Brown-Forman awards global creative account to EnergyBBDO
Nov 21, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Brown-Forman awards global creative account to EnergyBBDO

Arnold Worldwide says farewell to the Jack Daniel's business following decades of service.

The Gate Shanghai drives off with Volvo S60 account
Sep 10, 2013
Benjamin Li

The Gate Shanghai drives off with Volvo S60 account

SHANGHAI - The Gate Shanghai has secured the creative business for the Volvo S60 model in China after a competitive pitch against two other 4A agencies in July, including Arnold, the incumbent global lead creative agency for Volvo.

UPDATE: Volvo expands relationship with Havas by awarding creative AOR to Arnold Worldwide in China and UK
Dec 9, 2011
Benjamin Li

UPDATE: Volvo expands relationship with Havas by awarding creative AOR to Arnold Worldwide in China and UK

AMSTERDAM - Volvo awards its marketing business in China and the UK to global communications agency Arnold Worldwide, subsequently expanding its relationship with holding company Havas.

Boston-based Arnold Worldwide reopens for business in Shanghai
Sep 12, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Boston-based Arnold Worldwide reopens for business in Shanghai

SHANGHAI - Arnold Worldwide has reopened its Shanghai office after a decade, as part of its new micro-network growth strategy in Asia.

