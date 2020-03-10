Search
aqilliz
Mar 10, 2020
Foodpanda pilots 'world first' blockchain-powered DOOH campaign
Aqilliz claims that use of blockchain will enable brands like Foodpanda to more easily verify whether their digital campaigns—especially ones delivered across multiple DOOH screens—have been seen.
Sep 30, 2019
G-Man’s blockchain venture rolls out first digital marketing products
Aqilliz is rolling out its first product lines, which it says address digital marketing's key pain points, and will make several senior hires in the coming months.
Jul 30, 2019
Ex-WPP exec 'G-Man' Ragothaman details blockchain venture
Gowthaman 'G-Man' Ragothaman's Aqilliz will focus on applying distributed-ledger technology from Zilliqa in digital advertising.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins