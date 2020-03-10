aqilliz

Foodpanda pilots 'world first' blockchain-powered DOOH campaign
Mar 10, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Foodpanda pilots 'world first' blockchain-powered DOOH campaign

Aqilliz claims that use of blockchain will enable brands like Foodpanda to more easily verify whether their digital campaigns—especially ones delivered across multiple DOOH screens—have been seen.

G-Man’s blockchain venture rolls out first digital marketing products
Sep 30, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

G-Man’s blockchain venture rolls out first digital marketing products

Aqilliz is rolling out its first product lines, which it says address digital marketing's key pain points, and will make several senior hires in the coming months.

Ex-WPP exec 'G-Man' Ragothaman details blockchain venture
Jul 30, 2019
Matthew Miller

Ex-WPP exec 'G-Man' Ragothaman details blockchain venture

Gowthaman 'G-Man' Ragothaman's Aqilliz will focus on applying distributed-ledger technology from Zilliqa in digital advertising.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia