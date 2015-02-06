Search
1 day ago
Is the era of human-generated journalism officially over?
From AI anchors to articles churned out by Chat GPT, what's the value today of a human journalist in a world where it costs only $400 to machine-generate the news? Plenty and then some, editor Rahat Kapur opines.
Feb 6, 2015
PHD Hong Kong wins Audemars Piguet from Havas Media
HONG KONG - Swiss luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet is understood to have appointed PHD as its new media agency for the market.
