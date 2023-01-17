anna chitty

Publicis appoints Mindshare's Jessica Zhang as Starcom CEO in China
Jan 17, 2023
Staff Reporters

Publicis appoints Mindshare's Jessica Zhang as Starcom CEO in China

Zhang has spent over 25 years in the advertising and media communications industries, serving in leadership positions across in-house and agency.

Anna Chitty returns to OMG China as PHD China MD
Jan 16, 2014
Benjamin Li

Anna Chitty returns to OMG China as PHD China MD

CHINA – Anna Chitty, an eight-year veteran of OMG, has returned from a stint at PHD in the US to take on a newly created role as PHD's China MD.

