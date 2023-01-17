Search
anna chitty
Jan 17, 2023
Publicis appoints Mindshare's Jessica Zhang as Starcom CEO in China
Zhang has spent over 25 years in the advertising and media communications industries, serving in leadership positions across in-house and agency.
Jan 16, 2014
Anna Chitty returns to OMG China as PHD China MD
CHINA – Anna Chitty, an eight-year veteran of OMG, has returned from a stint at PHD in the US to take on a newly created role as PHD's China MD.
