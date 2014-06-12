andy warhol

SK-II channels Andy Warhol in Pitera Essence collaboration
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

'Broadcast Your Beauty' campaign for Asia by Forsman & Bodenfors taps into Warhol's blurring of mass media, art and commerce ahead of the world's largest shopping festival on 11.11

Ad man turned gallery owner urges brands to see value in art
Jun 12, 2014
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Twenty-year industry veteran Vincent Tam quits the agency race to open his own gallery, but hasn't left the concerns of brands behind.

Advertising as art (and vice versa): Andy Warhol exhibition opens in Hong Kong
Jan 2, 2013
Benjamin Li

'Andy Warhol: 15 Minutes Eternal', an exhibition at the Museum of Art Hong Kong from 16 December through 31 March, showcases the work of the artist who made major brands into art while famously pointing out the product-like nature of celebrities like Marilyn Monroe. The exhibition debuted in Singapore and will proceed to Shanghai, Beijing and Tokyo after its 15 minutes are up in Hong Kong.

