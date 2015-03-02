anathea ruys

Anathea Ruys is the new CEO of UM Australia
22 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Anathea Ruys is the new CEO of UM Australia

Dentsu executive replaces replaces Fiona Johnston, who was promoted to an international role as global chief growth officer, Mediabrands.

Celebs, brands and social media
Mar 2, 2015
Anathea Ruys

Celebs, brands and social media

Getting celebrities to endorse your brand via their social media platforms can be an amazing boon. But not all celebrities are scrupulous with their disclosures. Should brands and agencies insist? Or does the onus lie with the celeb? Anathea Ruys, head of Fuse Asia-Pacific, shares her thoughts.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

1 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

2 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

3 Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

4 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

5 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

6 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

8 Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

9 'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

10 OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership