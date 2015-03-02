Search
Anathea Ruys is the new CEO of UM Australia
Dentsu executive replaces replaces Fiona Johnston, who was promoted to an international role as global chief growth officer, Mediabrands.
Mar 2, 2015
Celebs, brands and social media
Getting celebrities to endorse your brand via their social media platforms can be an amazing boon. But not all celebrities are scrupulous with their disclosures. Should brands and agencies insist? Or does the onus lie with the celeb? Anathea Ruys, head of Fuse Asia-Pacific, shares her thoughts.
