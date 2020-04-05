Search
amit akali
Apr 5, 2020
Cannes cancelled: Reactions from adland
India's top agency leaders and marketers believe learnings will be missed, while some call for work to be celebrated with an online event
Aug 3, 2010
Grey Delhi appoints Amit Shankar to lead creative
NEW DELHI - Amit Shankar (pictured) has joined Grey Delhi as executive creative director and creative head.
Jun 16, 2010
Grey Mumbai hires Karan Rawat as ECD of Art
MUMBAI - Grey Mumbai has hired Karan Rawat as ECD of Art to partner ECD Rohit Malkani.
Feb 9, 2010
Grey India appoints Malvika Mehra, Amit Akali as national creative directors; Shalini Dam quits
MUMBAI - Grey India has appointed Malvika Mehra and Amit Akali from Ogilvy & Mather Bangalore as national creative directors, replacing Shalini Dam who has resigned from her position.
