amit akali

Cannes cancelled: Reactions from adland
Apr 5, 2020
Raahil Chopra

India's top agency leaders and marketers believe learnings will be missed, while some call for work to be celebrated with an online event

Grey Delhi appoints Amit Shankar to lead creative
Aug 3, 2010
Jane Leung

NEW DELHI - Amit Shankar (pictured) has joined Grey Delhi as executive creative director and creative head.

Grey Mumbai hires Karan Rawat as ECD of Art
Jun 16, 2010
Kate Nicholson

MUMBAI - Grey Mumbai has hired Karan Rawat as ECD of Art to partner ECD Rohit Malkani.

Grey India appoints Malvika Mehra, Amit Akali as national creative directors; Shalini Dam quits
Feb 9, 2010
Kenny Lim

MUMBAI - Grey India has appointed Malvika Mehra and Amit Akali from Ogilvy & Mather Bangalore as national creative directors, replacing Shalini Dam who has resigned from her position.

