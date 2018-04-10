america
We belong in the C-suite
It’s time for Asian Americans to speak up.
China, America and the race for AI supremacy
As China and the USA compete to become the world’s first AI superpower, we explore who is ahead and how multinationals with offices in both countries avoid in-fighting when it comes to sharing technology and ideas.
Would the world use WeChat?
Will WeChat suffer the same fate of the selfie stick - be favoured by only the Chinese? Chenyin Pan from Fireworks thinks it will be hard for WeChat to pull its weight overseas.
Forever 21's Hong Kong launch sets stage for mainland China entry
HONG KONG - The soft opening of Forever 21's first Hong Kong store today is preparing the US fast-fashion retailer for its launch in Shanghai and Beijing in spring this year.
ZenithOptimedia increases global ad spend forecast
GLOBAL - ZenithOptimedia has increased its forecast for global ad expenditure growth from 2.2 to 3.5 per cent during 2010 and stated it is not expecting a 'double dip' recession but is "still cautious" about the market.
