We belong in the C-suite
1 day ago
Michelle Tang

It’s time for Asian Americans to speak up.

China, America and the race for AI supremacy
Apr 10, 2018
Matthew Keegan

As China and the USA compete to become the world’s first AI superpower, we explore who is ahead and how multinationals with offices in both countries avoid in-fighting when it comes to sharing technology and ideas.

Would the world use WeChat?
Oct 29, 2015
Chenyin Pan

Will WeChat suffer the same fate of the selfie stick - be favoured by only the Chinese? Chenyin Pan from Fireworks thinks it will be hard for WeChat to pull its weight overseas.

Forever 21's Hong Kong launch sets stage for mainland China entry
Jan 18, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - The soft opening of Forever 21's first Hong Kong store today is preparing the US fast-fashion retailer for its launch in Shanghai and Beijing in spring this year.

