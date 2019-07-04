Search
Micro-doors open up career doors in university campaign
INSPIRATION STATION: This set of installations by VMLY&R Australia for Bond University is an unexpected way to get people interested in university courses.
Jul 4, 2019
Dentsu Aegis acquires Ambient Digital Vietnam
Purchase launches iProspect in the market.
Jun 24, 2011
Ambient Media teams up with Petronas
KUALA LUMPUR - Out-of-home agency Ambient Media has inked a media partnership deal with fuel-company Petronas Malaysia to sell on-premise and in-store space at some 600 of convenience stores located in petrol service stations.
Oct 20, 2010
CASE STUDY: Sneaker Freaker magazine 'stalks' 100,000 people in Japan
Independent footware specialist magazine Sneaker Freaker has created a 'Sneaker stalker campaign' with Ogilvy & Mather to increase brand awareness in fashionable Japan.
