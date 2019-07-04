ambient

Micro-doors open up career doors in university campaign
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

INSPIRATION STATION: This set of installations by VMLY&R Australia for Bond University is an unexpected way to get people interested in university courses.

Dentsu Aegis acquires Ambient Digital Vietnam
Jul 4, 2019
Staff Reporters

Purchase launches iProspect in the market.

Ambient Media teams up with Petronas
Jun 24, 2011
Staff Reporters

KUALA LUMPUR - Out-of-home agency Ambient Media has inked a media partnership deal with fuel-company Petronas Malaysia to sell on-premise and in-store space at some 600 of convenience stores located in petrol service stations.

CASE STUDY: Sneaker Freaker magazine 'stalks' 100,000 people in Japan
Oct 20, 2010
Jane Leung

Independent footware specialist magazine Sneaker Freaker has created a 'Sneaker stalker campaign' with Ogilvy & Mather to increase brand awareness in fashionable Japan.

