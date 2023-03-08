ambassador
Why FIFA's Women's World Cup ambassador is an own goal
Former FIFA council member and Australia international Moya Dodd calls the move 'tone deaf.'
Usain Bolt fronts global Samsung NX300 campaign
GLOBAL - In a rather obvious pairing, Usain Bolt is fronting Samsung's Smart Camera NX300 and Cheil Worldwide's 'shoot fast share faster' campaign.
Adidas picks Hebe Tien as brand ambassador for year-long campaign in China
SHANGHAI - Adidas has announced that its new 360-degree campaign in China will feature Hebe Tien Fu-Chen as its women’s category brand ambassador.
Chinese sportswear brand Peak signs NBA player Tony Parker
HONG KONG - Peak Sport Products has signed an endorsement agreement with Tony Parker, a four-time NBA All-Star and point guard for the San Antonio Spurs.
Usain Bolt headlines Nissan's new global campaign
YOKOHAMA - Nissan has launched its first global brand campaign in partnership with triple Olympic gold-medalist and world record holder, Usain Bolt. Titled 'What If_' the multimedia global brand campaign will span several years and focus on major international airports and online.
Former Australian ambassador to China joins PR firm Kreab Gavin Anderson
AUSTRALIA - Geoff Raby, former Australian ambassador to China, has joined PR firm Kreab Gavin Anderson as a senior adviser, based in China.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins